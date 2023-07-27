The proposed mega-merger by Fairview Health Services and South Dakota-based Sanford Health is dead — again.

The announcement Thursday marks the second time in roughly a decade that the health systems have failed to complete a combination that, in both cases, prompted fierce opposition at the University of Minnesota.

"Without support for this transaction from certain stakeholders, we have determined it is in the best interest of Fairview Health Services to discontinue the merger process," Fairview chief executive James Hereford said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

The U sold its teaching hospital to Fairview in 1997 and balked at the idea of an out-of-state entity owning the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview first tried to merge back in 2013. They announced the second attempt in November; the timeline for a closing was delayed several times amid an ongoing investigation by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Bill Gassen, the president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in a statement: "Without support for this transaction from certain Minnesota stakeholders, we have determined it is in the best interest of Sanford Health to discontinue the merger process."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timeline of merger attempt

Nov. 2022: Fairview and Sanford announce plans for a merger to create a health system with some 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals. The University of Minnesota has opposed the merger because it would shift control of the U's teaching hospital – purchased by Fairview in 1997 — out of state.

January: U of M proposes resuming control of University of Minnesota Medical Center with $950 million in state funding to acquire and initially operate the hospital.

February: Sanford and Fairview agree to delay their merger timeline from March 31 to May 31 as Attorney General Keith Ellison collected information on the merger.

April: Sanford and Fairview again delay merger in order to provide a 90-day notice of the closing after a request by Ellison's office.

July 27: Both sides announce the merge deal is dead.