A top University of Minnesota official said the next month or so will be critical as the U decides whether to revamp its existing partnership with Fairview Health Services or create a new agreement with Fairview's proposed merger partner, Sanford Health.

Myron Frans, the U's senior vice president for operations and finance, told the University's Board of Regents on Thursday that solving what he called the "partner problem" needs to happen before there's any special session of the Legislature about the U's health care future.

Earlier this year, the U asked lawmakers for $950 million to regain ownership of its teaching hospital from Minneapolis-based Fairview, which currently owns the University of Minnesota Medical Center. The hospital is the flagship location of M Health Fairview, the brand partnership between Fairview, the University's medical school and University of Minnesota Physicians.

The Legislature didn't fund the request as the merger timeline slowed this spring, but lawmakers raised the possibility of convening a special session while also giving the state attorney general more authority for investigating the merger.

The University has opposed the proposed deal because it would shift control of the teaching hospital to Sanford Health, based out-of-state in South Dakota.

"We are actively engaged in trying to come up with the right solution as soon as we can," Frans said during a board retreat in Victoria. "The clock is ticking. This has been going on for a year now. … We all need to resolve this and move on."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.