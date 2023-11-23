Explorers checking out a cave near the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul Wednesday night stumbled across a dead body.
St. Paul firefighters and paramedics responded to the cave near Eagle Parkway and Exchange Street South and confirmed the person was dead, according to a news release. An advanced technical team from the St. Paul Fire Department was called in to hoist the victim from the cave in what ended up being a more than two-hour recovery effort.
No additional details about the person were disclosed, including the person's gender, age or cause of death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner and St. Paul Police are investigating the case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Explorers discover dead person in downtown St. Paul cave
No additional details were released about the deceased person or how they died.
Minneapolis
People working on front lines of the housing crisis cannot afford rent either
Case managers at Simpson Housing Services say their pay leaves them struggling.
Minneapolis
Man dies in Minneapolis shooting early Thanksgiving
Minneapolis police are investigating and say they believe the victim knew the shooter.
Local
These Hamline University students want to become forensic investigators. One night will test them.
The victims have been found. The evidence has been dropped. These staged murders are ready to be solved.
Duluth
When a beloved YMCA closed, Iron Rangers didn't accept defeat
A grassroots coalition formed a nonprofit, bought a building and will open a new community fitness center in January.