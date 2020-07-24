Another potential buyer has emerged as Glen Taylor courts offers for the sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx: former longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo.

Afflalo is part of a group of two to five people who were expected to submit a bid by the end of the weekend, according to a report from the Associated Press. The group will reportedly consist of a net worth of $10 billion.

Afflalo becomes at least the third known party to have expressed interest in acquiring the Wolves following Kevin Garnett, who said Tuesday he was a part of a group trying to buy the team, and the Wilf family, who also own the Vikings. Sources told the Star Tribune that there are no active talks between Taylor and the Wilfs despite some dialogue through Raine Group, the merchant bank Taylor is working with to facilitate a sale.

Taylor has said any potential buyer must keep the team in Minnesota, and the AP reported Afflalo’s group intends to do that. Afflalo would be the face of the group with venture capitalist Brock Berglund financing the buy, according to the report.

Afflalo, 34, is a native of Los Angeles who attended UCLA and played in 11 NBA seasons from 2007-18 with the Magic, Pistons, Nuggets, Knicks, Kings and Trail Blazers. While with the Pistons, Afflalo played for the late Wolves coach Flip Saunders.