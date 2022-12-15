On New Year's Eve, the final steak will be served and the last glass of bubbly will be sipped inside Erte & the Peacock Lounge in Minneapolis. Owners Adam and Kelly Milledge announced this week that the restaurant will close on Dec. 31.

The Milledges have owned and operated Erté for the past four years, steering it through one of the most historically difficult periods for Minneapolis restaurants. A statement from the couple said, in part: "Our timing could have been better, but who would have been able to plan for what has happened the last few years? We truly loved creating for you all."

When it first opened in 2001, the restaurant was on a relatively sleepy corner of University and 13th avenues in Northeast. In the two decades since, the area has become a bit of a bustling restaurant hub with Young Joni just a couple of blocks away and the 331 Club across the street.

Erté began a neighborhood steakhouse; it was peak 2000s with leopard print curtains and sweet potato fries. But it became known as one of the most romantic seats in the city and an oft-cited undersung gem. Fans knew they could count on a good drink at the gorgeous peacock-adorned bar and a cozy seat inside under local art while often being serenaded by local musicians.

The Milledges' carried the restaurant into modern era while also finding a way through the pandemic, balancing creativity with comforts and updating to the historic dining room.

The holidays have always been a time when Erté really shines; the tree is up, lights are hung and the chandeliers are twinkling for its grand curtain call. Reservations are still available for the coming weeks, and the final service will be a three-course, $80-per-person fete on New Year's Eve.

323 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-623-4211, ertedining.com