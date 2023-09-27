Minnesota hospitals on Wednesday reported 21 avoidable deaths and 178 serious injuries due to surgical errors or lapses in patient care, revealing the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent staffing shortages.

The deaths in the 12 months ending last October were the highest in Minnesota's annual adverse event reporting since 2006. They included two deaths from medication errors, three that involved malfunctioning devices, and four in which crucial lab or test results weren't communicated in time to save patients.

The state reported a record 572 avoidable errors overall when including those that didn't cause severe harm, but often required corrective treatment or longer patient stays. The total was driven largely by the 290 pressure sores (also called bed sores) that are getting harder to prevent as the average patient is older and needs more complex care.

"The workforce shortage in hospitals results in the need to prioritize the critical care patients first, and there are fewer hands to assist with repositioning and those things that are basic practices that are going to prevent those pressure ulcers," said Rachel Jokela, director of Minnesota's adverse event reporting system.

Minnesota was the first in 2005 not only to publish the number of these events, but to list the hospitals at which they occurred. The time period for Wednesday's report included the delta and omicron waves of COVID-19 in late 2021 that filled hospitals near capacity and had health care leaders pleading with Minnesotans to take precautions against infection.

The total of preventable errors in hospitals and surgery centers was a small fraction of the more than 500,000 procedures and 5 millions days of patient care they provided. Hospital and state health leaders said the results are nonetheless disappointing because they have worked hard to prevent them.

"These are tragic, rare events and we are deeply sorry that these events occurred," said a statement from M Health Fairview, which reported six deaths at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, including three involving device misuse or malfunction. The U hospital's total of 48 reportable events also included four serious injuries from medication errors.

The state report included three surgeries or procedures to the wrong patients at Regions Hospital and United Hospital in St. Paul and at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. The events occurred despite widespread use of barcoded wristbands to verify patients' identities and surgical site marking to ensure the correct procedures.

Reviewing the events, Jokela said they tend to happen when the order of patients in surgery schedules gets disrupted or when bedside procedures are done on the wrong patients in shared rooms.

"It's basic practices that just aren't happening, whether it's double-checking ID badges or things like that," she said. Most hospitals often require two ID checks, such as looking at wristbands but then asking patients their birthdates for verification.

The pandemic accelerated an exodus of doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians and others from hospitals, and the resulting shortage likely contributed to the reportable errors — including four deaths of newborns in deliveries that otherwise lacked complications. Some of these deaths involved a delayed nursing response to fetal heartrate alarms that indicated the need for immediate surgical deliveries.

Large hospitals as usual had the most reportable events, including 63 at Mayo Clinic and 60 at Hennepin Healthcare, but small hospitals also participate in the reporting process. Two of the newborn deaths occurred at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and Lakewood Health System in Staples.

The Legislature allocated more than $1.3 million over the next two years to study links between these events and nursing shortages. It also eliminated the requirement of an annual report after this year. The data will still be published online by the Minnesota Department of Health.

This year's report included three infants who were discharged to the wrong people at the U, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, and St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth. Fourteen patients or workers at Minnesota hospitals were seriously injured by physical assaults.

Four deaths and six serious injuries were attributed to a lack of communication about lab test results.

"It's usually things like potassium levels, glucose levels, where the level from a blood test is critical," Jokela said. "That critical result is not shared with the correct people, whether it is the nurse at the bedside or the physician to take action. Sometimes it's too late."

Each adverse event triggers an internal analysis by hospital leaders to determine its cause and prevention strategies for the future. Lessons learned are then shared across hospitals to reduce the risk of errors statewide.