DULUTH — A fourth candidate with Iron Range roots joined the race for an open St. Louis County Board seat representing the West Duluth district.

Eric Erkkila, 61, was born and raised in Virginia but now lives with his wife and 9-year-old son in Duluth, where he works as a business development and technical sales manager.

“I’m running for this seat as I believe we need more focus on basic services, holding the line on property taxes, focusing on good-paying job growth so we can raise families and retain our young people in the district and to also strengthen the bond between the Iron Range and Duluth,” Erkkila said in a statement Wednesday.

He is running for the seat that will be left vacant by Beth Olson, currently the only woman on the board who announced she will not be seeking re-election in the fall.

An Aug. 11 primary will narrow the race to two candidates, who will face off in a Nov. 3 general election.

Erkkila will face off against Damiano Center program manager Ashley Grimm, former Duluth City Council President Noah Hobbs and local business owner Joe Macor.