Enbridge is planning a new $10 million, 20,000-square-foot office at its Superior, Wis., pipeline terminal.

"This will be an addition to the overall commercial and office space Enbridge owns or leases in the Twin Ports," said spokeswoman Juli Kellner. "Other than adding this new space and transforming the Superior terminal office to storage and meeting space, no other changes are planned for our office space in the area."

Construction is expected to begin next spring. The Canadian energy company employs about 280 people across Wisconsin and is a major source of revenue for the city.

In 2019 Superior received $5.8 million from the state's oil pipeline terminal tax, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The terminal first opened in 1950 and can handle about 2.9 million barrels of petroleum products per day arriving from Canada and heading out to Midwest and Canadian refineries.

The company has been working for years to build a new 760,000-barrel-per-day oil pipeline across Minnesota to replace its aging Line 3. Indigenous and environmental groups have opposed the $2.4 billion project, citing climate change and oil spill concerns.

The company's Line 5, which runs east from Superior and under the Straits of Mackinac that connects Lakes Michigan and Huron, was briefly shut down after damage was discovered in June.

Near the Superior pipeline terminal sits the Husky Energy refinery, which was damaged in a 2018 fire and explosion. Husky expects to spend $750 million repairing the refinery; work was paused by the coronavirus pandemic this spring.