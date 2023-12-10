Q: I am wild about the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." Will there be any more seasons? It left us hanging. It's ripe for more seasons.

A: Not long after its second season arrived in December 2021, Netflix announced that the Lucy Collins series would be back for both a third and a fourth season. The third season appeared in December 2022. That might make you think the fourth season is around the corner, but the show stalled because of the writers' and actors' strikes.

With the strikes now settled, Variety reported in November that "Emily" production will begin in January. But Variety also said the showrunners will have to move swiftly because the summer Olympics are being held in Paris, and the city is banning all movie and TV shooting from June to September.

A striking song

Q: In the "In Plain Sight" episode when the lead female character is shot and critically wounded, the last scene shows her lying in a hospital bed. Who is the group singing the background song? It is not familiar to me, but the song is very haunting and beautiful.

A: That's part of "The Lightning Strike" by Snow Patrol, a 16-minute epic on its 2008 album "A Hundred Million Suns," and later in an edited form on the band's greatest-hits collection. It was used in the "In Plain Sight" Season 2 finale, "Don't Cry for Me, Albuquerque," in 2009. The series, which originally aired in 2008-2012, starred Mary McCormack as a federal marshal working in witness protection.

A losing 'Bet'

Q: Did the Jay Leno version of "You Bet Your Life" get canceled, or was it just postponed by the Hollywood strikes?

A: The TVNewsCheck website reported in August that the daytime game show is done. As a longtime member of the Writers Guild, Leno put his show on hold in solidarity with striking writers. Apparently unwilling to wait for it to resume, the distributor, Fox, canceled the show.

Missing in action

Q: After watching an episode from this season's "Bob Hearts Abishola" on CBS, I wanted to watch the entire series from the beginning. My cable provider offers only prior seasons as purchases, so I thought I could watch them on Paramount+. Curiously, all previous seasons of current sitcoms like "The Neighborhood" and "Ghosts" are offered, but not "Bob Hearts" or even "Young Sheldon." Why are some current shows completely available and some aren't?

A: A show's broadcast home does not always determine its streamer. Sometimes the location depends on who made the show — and whether that company has its own streaming companion to promote. "Bob Hearts Abishola" and "Young Sheldon" come from the Warner Bros. studio, part of Warner Bros. Discovery. Another part of that company is Max (formerly HBO Max), and that is where the two shows you sought are streaming.

More 'S.W.A.T.' coming

Q: What has happened to "S.W.A.T."? It's one of our favorite shows.

A: Like so much in entertainment, the series ran into delays because of the writers' and actors' strikes. Production has resumed, and CBS has announced the show's return for its seventh season on Feb. 16, 2024.

‘S.W.A.T.’ is back in production and the next season is scheduled to debut in February.

