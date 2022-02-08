Emerald Lounge, an intimate new cocktail and wine bar, is almost ready to open on St. Paul's West 7th Street.

It's an idea that's been percolating inside Molly Bard's head for about 10 years, from her experiences traveling through Italy. As Bard and co-owner Amanda Caruso — the two became friends working at Claddagh Coffee and sister shop Wee Claddagh — talked about the business idea, they knew they wanted to work on it together.

"Once we wrote the business plan, it all started moving quickly," Bard said. "After the pandemic, we wanted to give people a place to go and enjoy being out again."

An ideal location presented itself when River City Yoga vacated a space right next to the original Claddagh. (The coffee shops are owned by Bard's mother, Mary Hogan-Bard.) The proximity allows Emerald Lounge access to the coffee shop's full kitchen.

Beverages will include an extensive wine list and a selection of craft cocktails, both with and without alcohol.

"Because of our time in the coffee shop we've gotten to know so many people in the recovery community," said Bard. "We want to make sure this is an inclusive space where the entire neighborhood feels comfortable visiting."

Small plates built for tapas-style snacking make up a majority of the menu, with a few shareable entrees. "You can get some veggies with a little bowl of dumplings," said Caruso. "We've got an osso buco and a miso cream pasta dish."

Utilizing Wee Claddagh's bakery, the lounge will offer housemade breads and desserts, including a chocolate beet cake with a swoop of goat cheese frosting.

"It's kind of global comfort food," said Bard. "All familiar things with just a little twist of something different."

The slim space has exposed brick walls and incredibly tall ceilings. Minnesota-made banquettes have been installed and a new eight-seat bar was built to complement the building's era. Find a couch and a few chill seats for lounging toward the back of the bar.

Emerald Lounge expects to open before the end of the month. They'll be open Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.