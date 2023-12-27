The commission tasked with redesigning Minnesota's state flag and seal wrapped up its work on Wednesday, sending a final report on the designs and its process to the Legislature.

Minnesota's new flag design features an abstract shape of the state with a North Star and light blue representing water. The new state seal design showcases a red-eyed loon on a lake surrounded by pine trees, the North Star and sprigs of wild rice.

Several commission members said Wednesday they were satisfied with the final designs.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon praised the commission for picking two "meaningful, enduring new emblems" in a relatively short time period.

State Rep. Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley, said the process of choosing the designs elicited a mix of emotions.

"It's been emotional at times, and certainly not all of the comments have been super positive, especially if you go on social media," Freiberg said. "But I think when the dust settles on this, I think people will look back on the work we did with appreciation."

Unless the Legislature takes action to undo the commission's work, the new flag will begin flying atop government buildings on May 11 — Minnesota's Statehood Day.

Members of the public submitted more than 2,600 flag and seal designs to the commission in October. In doing so, they gave the state property rights over the images.

The commission voted Wednesday to release the rights to those designs, allowing them to go back into the public domain. That will allow people to sell their favorite alternative flag concepts to the public.

Two Republican nonvoting members of the commission said they planned to submit their own minority report about the process that will outline their disagreements.

"A number of us don't believe that the public was listened to," said Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa.

Drazkowski and GOP Rep. Bjorn Olson have said they will introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would put the final flag design up for a public vote. The DFL-controlled House and Senate are unlikely to back such a bill.

Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, said she hopes the commission's work will serve as a model for other states.

"I hope that if there are other states out there that are looking to update their flag, that they will look at this process as a real exemplar of what it takes," Kunesh said.