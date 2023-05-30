Minnesota United team training Tuesday grew more crowded by two. Defender Bakaye Dibassy, injured since August 2022, and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, suspended for not joining the team at the start of this season, each logged their first full session in 2023.

Watching Reynoso, a two-time All Star, reminded coach Adrian Heath that elite players are a different breed. Getting no action since last season hasn't dulled Reynoso's edge.

"He worked in and did everything; he's had an exceptional morning," Heath said. "His quality's been ridiculous in the finishing."

"Bakaye joined in everything as well," Heath said. "So we're getting there."

Neither Dibassy nor Reynoso is expected to play Wednesday at Austin. But the time is coming. Reynoso in particular, is getting antsy.

"He's getting a little impatient, so I'll have to manage that," Heath said.

Captain Wil Trapp considers Reynoso's eagerness as a positive sign.

"When you're a guy that loves the game and you just want to be back on the field, impatience is a good thing," Trapp said. "But I do think we just have to be careful with it because ultimately, he may look good and feel good, but the durability of a season is serious. Having the strength and the durability in your legs is a whole other beast."

Trapp echoed Heath's impressive view of Reynoso's training performance.

"He makes the game look easy," Trapp said. "He slows things down. He always puts you as a defender on your toes. For us to be seeing that, especially after the amount of time he was away from us, it just brings a certain level of confidence back into the group that I think we haven't had since the start of the season.

"What he does on the field makes everyone around him better. Plain and simple. It's brought just a levity and, and a buoyancy to our group."

Dibassy, Trapp said, is a good story on a heart level.

"He had such a freak injury last year and he's such an important part of our group," Trapp said. "So to have him back, his charisma, his energy — he's just awesome. And speaking of professionalism, he's a guy that just puts it in every single day, so you cheer for those types of guys that come on and have gone through a lot and then are finally back doing what they love."

Loons loan Weah

The Loons will loan forward Patrick Weah to FC Tulsa of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship on a loan agreement for the remainder of the 2023 season. This agreement contains a right to recall the player at any time.

In late April, Minnesota loaned forward Tani Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

"He's been doing really well," Heath said of Oluwaseyi. "But he'd be the first one to tell you that it was a big step up from second-team football. And I just think getting Patrick away from here might focus him a little bit more and freshen him up a little bit."

Weah graduated from Wayzata High School and signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Loons ahead of the 2021 season.