Elk River's trademark relentless big-play ground attack, with just enough passing mixed in to keep things fresh, proved to be enough to overcome a night of miscue and muscle cramps in a 67-35 victory Friday over Andover at Elk River.

Gavin Schmidt scored three long touchdowns — a 74-yard pass reception in the second quarter and runs of 33 and 80 yards in the fourth — as Elk River ran at will on Andover after halftime. All 10 of Elk River's touchdowns came on plays of 23 or more yards, six of them more than 70 yards.

Elk River might have scored more but for three turnovers. The Elks punted only once in the game, which was marred by numerous injury timeouts caused by muscle cramps.