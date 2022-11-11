Tap the bookmark to save this article.

After fumbling twice in the first quarter, Eden Prairie righted the ship with four consecutive scoring drives and held off Shakopee for a 28-12 victory Thursday in the Class 6A quarterfinals at Park Center High School.

Shakopee took a 6-0 lead after Eden Prairie's first fumble.

The Eagles tied the game with a touchdown pass from Nick Fazi to Adam Mertens. They took a 9-6 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Luca Ratkovich with one second left in the first half.

The Eagles scored on their first two drives of the second half, building a 21-6 lead.

Shakopee cut into the lead on Garrison Monroe's 12-yard fourth-quarter run, making the score 21-12, but got no closer.

Eden Prairie made it 28-12 on an 8-yard run by Devin Jordan with 51 seconds left.