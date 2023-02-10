Elevated lead levels in four children have prompted Minnesota health authorities to recommend testing of all kids whose parents work at the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka.

Workers appear to be bringing dust from the plant home with them, on their clothes and other objects. The source of contamination is somewhat unusual; cases of elevated lead levels typically involve preschool children who ingest chips of lead-based paint around older homes.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Friday faulted the manufacturer of sporting firearms ammunition for failing to show progress in reducing the risks. The first case was identified in November 2021 and the others followed over the next year and a half.

"These recent cases are evidence of lead dust continuing to leave the facility and prompted MDH to make this notification," according to a statement from Health Department officials.

Lead is a common cause of developmental delays and learning problems in children. The four cases were identified through routine screening of infants and toddlers. All four had levels in their blood above 5 micrograms per deciliter, which is the state's trigger for investigating the source of their exposures.

State health investigations used dust swipes to find lead on car floors and in the clothes and shoes that parents wore to the ammunition plant. Sources such as lead-based paint were not found. Lead as a heavy metal is difficult to remove and can accumulate once brought into homes.

Free lead testing is available for the children on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 during events at the Science Museum of Minnesota, and on Feb. 18 at the Andover Community Center.