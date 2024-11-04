There is a mathematical error that people make when dealing with percentages called base value neglect. People often think a discount of 40% followed by a discount of 25% yields a total discount of 65%. It actually is a discount of 55%. By the same token, an 8% shift in Black voter support from Joe Biden to Donald Trump ignores the base value, the “out of how many” element. Comparatively, Kamala Harris’ gain of 4% among non-college educated whites appears woefully small. (Her support among Black voters is roughly 65%, reflecting a substantial percentage drop relative to Biden). But, in absolute terms — the number of votes such shifts might translate into — the arithmetic yields a different conclusion. There are roughly 133 million registered voters in the U.S., of which 14%, or about 18.5 million, are Black. Eight percent of that base is a little shy of 1.5 million votes. Meanwhile, non-college educated whites account for about 50% of the electorate, or 66.5 million voters. Four percent of that base is more than 2.5 million votes. So looking at absolute numbers rather than percentages that do not account for the base value will generally yield a different conclusion, something media pundits rarely consider.