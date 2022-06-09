The St. Paul Saints buried Rochester with an eight-run first inning and coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Red Wings in front of 5,513 fans at CHS Field on Wednesday night.
Jake Cave drove in four runs with three hits, including a first-inning triple which helped create the biggest inning of the season for the Saints (26-29). St. Paul now has scored in double digits for three consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, including the past two nights against Rochester (35-21), the first-place team in the East Division of the International League.
New acquisition Aaron Sanchez made his first start for the Saints, giving up two earned runs in three innings.
