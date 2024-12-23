Education innovation needs more than algorithms

As a researcher of learning technologies over the past two decades, I’ve studied the use of technology in education and witnessed cycles of unbridled optimism. Educational radio and TV fell short of their lofty goals. Ιn 2012, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) were hailed as the solution to democratize higher education, but two studies published in one of the world’s most rigorous scientific journals revealed that they disproportionately benefited those who were already more affluent. In 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative pledged to revolutionize K-12 learning with personalized approaches. Despite considerable investment, these initiatives have also failed to shift K-12 student outcomes in fundamental ways. Education has evolved, but no single technology has delivered the radical transformation it promised.