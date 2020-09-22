More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Biden is repeating Clinton's mistakes in Pennsylvania
He needs a message that resonates outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Editorial
Trump's U.N. (campaign) address
The president focused on political messaging, not global diplomacy.
Letters
Readers Write: Supreme Court fight, presidential debates
We are playing with partisan fire.
Kyle Triggs
RBG and Scalia: Best of adversaries were a model for a divided nation
They were proof that you can despise the belief and still love the believer.
Steven D. Reske
What would Justice Antonin Scalia do?
The conservative icon stood for fair process.