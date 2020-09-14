More from Star Tribune
Ross Douthat
There's more we must learn from the pandemic than that it's all Trump's fault
Some of America's failure to handle the virus is less about the president and more about the country as a whole.
Editorial
'Incomplete' justice for Jamal Khashoggi killing
Opaque trial doesn't name defendants; impunity for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Opinion Exchange
Chadwick Boseman's heroic legacy
Actor should be remembered for his courage in the face of cancer.
Letters
Readers Write: Climate change, diversity training, COVID-19
We've got to stop this.
Gregg Larson, Eilon Caspi and Kristine Sundberg
State health department must provide more data on COVID in Minnesota long-term care facilities
More than 70% of the state's COVID-19 deaths are happening in long-term care facilities and we need transparency to improve.