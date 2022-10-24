More from Star Tribune
Pam Costain
Twenty years later, Wellstone's enduring spirit needed more than ever
His legacy is still a beacon of hope during these dark political times.
Keith Ellison
Keith Ellison: I'll keep protecting rights, safety, pocketbooks
I'll continue trying to bring our state together.
Letters
Readers Write: Political ads, Dakota County attorney's race, governor's race
Can't take much more of this.
Editorial
Dimick is top choice to bolster public safety
County's next top prosecutor will play a critical role in addressing violent crime.