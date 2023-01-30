More from Star Tribune
Editorial
U.S., Minnesota lose a leader
Former GOP Sen. David Durenberger emphasized bipartisan public service, especially on health care.
John Freivalds
New 'warning to the West': beware Ukraine fatigue
There's a price that comes with our freedom — and that's a responsibility to help others gain theirs.
Editorial
National rent control? Careful …
A concept that has had perverse incentives is gaining traction at the federal level.
Pankaj Mishra
West's blunder-prone elites getting in too deep in Ukraine
Showering the country with weapons and funds is a reckless game.