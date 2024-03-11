Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

New rules could and should be in place soon for school resource officers (SROs) in Minnesota under bills approved by the state House and Senate. The measure rightly modifies a statute passed last year that prohibited officers from using certain types of restraints on students.

Lawmakers should be commended for hosting thorough discussions of the change, taking input from multiple stakeholders and moving to handle the issue early in the legislative session.

Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth, who authored the Senate bill that passed Monday, told the Star Tribune earlier that the legislation's development "included the voices of many Minnesotans." Legislators faced criticism last year for not inviting law enforcement leaders to weigh in.

"Our work to clarify the roles of SROs has been centered on the belief that our schools are institutions of learning, and that every adult working in our schools should be there to provide a safe and supportive learning environment," Westlin said last week. "I think we've achieved that with the help of many stakeholders and voices ? ."

The bill would allow SROs to use prone restraints on students under certain conditions, making them the only school staff permitted to use them. Officers in schools would be required to participate in a special training program provided by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (POST).

SROs would receive coaching on how to limit the use of physical holds on students, particularly prone restraint. POST also would draft a model policy for school districts. SROs also would not be involved in enforcing campus rules or handing out discipline to students who break them.

School district staff had been banned from using prone restraints on students with disabilities since 2015. But as part of the sweeping 2023 education bill, the definition of school employees was expanded to include SROs, and the restraint ban applied to all students.

About 40 law enforcement agencies pulled SROs from schools in response to concerns over potential legal liabilities for their officers. A handful of police departments and sheriff's offices reinstated their on-campus presence after the state Attorney General's Office issued its interpretation of the law. Many never removed their officers.

In a joint letter to legislators, leaders of three Minnesota law enforcement groups expressed their support for the legislative changes. Executive directors for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and Minnesota Sheriffs' Association said they "feel a sense of urgency to resolve this issue." Passing the bill, they said, would allow their members to restore school resource officer programs.

Still, Solutions Not Suspensions, a coalition of student advocates and educators who support the bill's training provisions, oppose allowing prone restraints at all.

However, the provisions for special training should address concerns about holding students in a prone position when the safety of the student or others is at stake. As the Star Tribune Editorial Board has previously argued, it's important for school districts that want SROs to have the option.

In our view, SROs can be valuable members of the school staff. When problems arise, they can be there and have additional help on the way in minutes. And they can develop relationships with students to help them anticipate and prevent problems and reduce the need to use force.

Because the Senate passed an amended version of the House bill, the measure must return to conference committee. The amendment allows the use of restraint when damage or destruction of property is involved. The conference committee recommendation will be sent back to the House and Senate for floor votes.

