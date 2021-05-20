Derek Holmes, the Edina golf store manager who became the first Minnesota PGA pro in seven years to earn a spot in the PGA Championship field, shot a 7-over 79 on Thursday in the first round of the tournament at the Kiawah Island Ocean course in South Carolina.

Holmes, one of 20 PGA club professionals to make the field, got off to a great start, opening par-par-birdie to stand at 1-under through three holes.

He had a double-bogey on the fourth but followed that up with a birdie on the par-3 fifth after his drive landed just five-feet, seven-inches from the hole.

That left Holmes even for the round, but after the fifth things started heading in the wrong direction.

Bogeys at six and eight left him with a two-over 38 on the front nine, which quickly turned to three-over after a bogey at No. 10.

PGA Championship leaderboard

He kept things steady for a stretch on the back, going par-par-bogey-par to stand at 4-over through 14 holes, but a double-bogey six at the par-4 15th was followed by a bogey at 16 to push him to 7-over.

Holmes finished with back-to-back pars to close his round at 79.

The Kiawah Island Ocean course is known as one of the most difficult in the country and the local pro had good company in a tough first round. One shot ahead of Homes with a 6-over, 78 was Adam Scott, the No. 38 ranked player in the world.

And Holmes did get the better of John Daly, who was 12-over through 17 holes.

Also around the course, Bloomington Jefferson graduate Ben Polland, a PGA pro in Jackson, Wyo., shot a 4-over, 76.