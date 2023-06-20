Southdale Center, the country's first enclosed shopping mall, will soon have a much-needed redesign.

Starting late this year, the mall owners will work to redo the facade of the southeast portion of the mall, which currently sports the giant horse statues of the now-closed P.F. Chang's, among other markers of shuttered restaurants.

The Edina retail locale will also have an upscale interior renovation that will help make way for more than 20 new "luxury and aspirational brands" — per owner Simon Property Group — in the next two years.

This is just the latest evolution for the popular suburban shopping center that started a revamp in 2019, when Life Time opened a large, multi-level complex including a fitness club, co-working office and soccer field where JCPenney once stood.

"Southdale's iconic status ... makes it a unique gem within our portfolio and a prioritized target for creating an elevated offering," said Jonathan Murphy, co-president of Simon Property Group's mall platform, in a statement.

Along with P.F. Chang's, Buffalo Wild Wings and other stores have recently closed or vacated. Some, like Peoples Organic cafe, moved to other locations in the mall. The Cheesecake Factory will remain open.

Renderings show Southdale Center’s renovation will include updates to its outer facade.

The owners declined to provide specific renovation details, but renderings show new lighting and greenery along with the exterior's new look.

The remodel follows plans announced earlier this year to move a Kowalski's Markets grocery store into the former Herberger's department space, which should open next year. Tech-infused mini golf outlet Puttshack is scheduled to open next spring on the second floor of the former Herberger's above the Kowalski's and will include a third-level rooftop.

"Our vision for Southdale is in line with high-profile Simon properties across the country, including Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas and Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif., a blending of highly sought-after retail brands with a curated mix of dining and entertainment that will enhance the center's positioning as the market's preeminent experiential shopping destination," Murphy said.

Even with its iconic status, Southdale, like most malls, suffered during the pandemic. In June 2020, the mall had a total occupancy of 67%. The mall has appeared to rebound with foot traffic last year higher than in 2021.