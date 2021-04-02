More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Empty nesters in Edina reinvent their longtime home
New open floor plan and repurposed spaces enhance casual modern living.
Twins
Saints opening stadium to fans for Twins' alternate site workouts
CHS Field will host public workouts featuring batting practice and simulated games nearly every day this month, starting Saturday.
Colleges
St. John's won't play spring football, ending storied rivalry with St. Thomas
The Johnnies listed several factors that led to their decision, including the logistical challenges of competing amid the pandemic.
High Schools
Reusse: Small-town tales. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's make state
The Iron Range school has the same coach for its boys' and girls' teams; the one from southern Minnesota is sending its boys and girls to state despite a tiny enrollment.
Lake house Up North is 'a home, not a cabin'
Architect-designed dwelling makes the most of its views and the light.