As the regular high school basketball season draws to a close, some players and families in Eden Prairie want the school district to do more to address a coach's use of a racial slur in December.

Boys basketball coach David Flom was suspended from coaching for a month in December over his reading of the slur as he talked to players about social media. Since his reinstatement in January, some players of color have quit the team. Their families have hired a lawyer who is alleging Flom's language made the basketball team hostile to Black players. The former players and their families plan to demonstrate their frustrations ahead of Wednesday's game against Prior Lake.

"We think he should no longer be the head coach," said Michael Minta, the father of a Black 10th grade basketball player, said of Flom before a game last week. "This school is a diverse community and school, and you need someone who's going to care for all of our kids, not just some."

Flom was talking to players in a classroom session about social media, and read the slur as he read from a social media post.

Camren Riggins-Brown, a Black 10th-grader who quit the team said last week the problem was bigger than one slur, saying he did not think Black players received the same coaching and support as other players.

"I don't really see myself continuing playing for Eden Prairie at a high level with him as coach," Riggins-Brown said.

Flom has said he regrets using the slur and knows he hurt the players.

"I know the harm I have caused," Flom said in January. "I'd love to be part of any discussions going forward, from an education standpoint and for my own learning."

Flom has been with the Eden Prairie school district since 2006, as boys basketball coach and as an elementary school teacher. He was named National High School Coaches Association's Coach of the Year in 2020. This year, Eden Prairie is the fourth-seeded team in their sectional tournament, with a regular season record of 11-13.

Flom was reinstated without fanfare or explanation from the school district.

In a statement, the Eden Prairie School District declined to comment on any possible suit or personnel matters.

"Right now, our focus is on supporting students through the end of the season," the statement read. "Our primary goal in everything is ensuring we're fulfilling our mission of inspiring each student every day — whether that's on or off the court — and that means we need to continuously listen to multiple perspectives and think holistically about how to best serve students in the program."

The basketball season has continued but so have families' frustrations. Some of the players' parents have retained attorney William Walker, who has represented families with disputes against schools.

Walker said he requested a meeting with district officials for the families in February. In a letter to attorneys representing the school district, he called for the district to not renew Flom's contract. Attorneys representing Eden Prairie asked what Walker's clients proposed, they wrote in a letter to Walker provided by Walker.

Walker said one of the basketball parents had filed a complaint with the state Department of Human Rights. While Walker has said the families do not want to take the district to court, he said a lawsuit over a discriminatory environment on the basketball team is a possibility.

Tyler Nduulu, an 11th-grade student who quit the team said the situation has divided the team. He did not want Flom to continue coaching.

"It would be so everyone feels equal," he said.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.

