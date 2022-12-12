Eden Prairie boys basketball coach David Flom has been suspended while the school district investigates racist language he used in a meeting with his players.

An email sent to players, parents and alumni indicated Flom read a racial slur aloud during a classroom session Wednesday with his players and assistant coaches. The focus of the session was responsible use of social media.

Flom was suspended from coaching by the school district Thursday. Reached by phone Monday, he said he could not comment on the situation during the investigation. He is expected to learn the results of the investigation Wednesday.

Dirk Tedmon, senior director for marketing and communications for Eden Prairie Schools, verified in an email that the school district had received a complaint about Flom and was investigating. Tedmon said Minnesota law prohibited him from providing more information.

Former Eden Prairie assistant coach Nick Ravn sent an e-mail to players, parents and alumni describing the incident, saying, "Coach Flom regrets that he read the word as it was written in the social media post."

"Coach Flom was attempting to educate his players on the impact of their words, as well as the permanence and impact of social media, by using this example," Ravn wrote.

Flom has been with the Eden Prairie school district since 2006, as boys basketball coach and as an elementary school teacher.

He was the National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2020. The Eagles went 28-0 that season, which was halted before the state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eden Prairie, 2-0 and ranked eighth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, is scheduled to play at Prior Lake on Tuesday night. The Eagles beat No. 6 Eastview 71-60 on Thursday in Flom's absence. Assistant coach and former Gophers player Trevor Mbakwe, also the assistant activities director, replaced Flom on the sideline.

Flom has a career record of 390-156.