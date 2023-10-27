One of metal's most animated and enduring bands, Iron Maiden is coming back to Xcel Energy Center next fall with their trusty skeletal mascot Eddie and another mega-sized stage production.

The ghoulish British rockers included an Oct. 22, 2024, date at the St. Paul arena on its newly announced itinerary for the Future Past Tour, which will kick off Oct. 4 in San Diego.

Tickets for the Tuesday night stop at the X go on sale Nov. 3 via Ticketmaster.com, with presale options beginning Tuesday; yep, Halloween. Prices are not being publicized by promoter Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster.

After skipping the Twin Cities for 16 years running, Iron Maiden has been making up for lost time with two other recent shows in 2017 and 2019, both also at Xcel Center — and each a mighty good time.

In promotions for this tour, the band is pledging to include songs from its most recent album, 2021's double-LP "Senjutsu," a promise that their cultish fans will welcome more than with other aging rock bands. Fans can surely still expect classics such as "Number of the Beast," "Aces High" and "Run to the Hills," too.

"We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both 'Senjutsu' and 'Somewhere In Time,' and we've really enjoyed playing them," bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris said in a statement.

Harris is one of five heyday-era members still kicking it in Iron Maiden as the band's 50th anniversary nears, along with singer and pilot Bruce Dickinson, guitarists Dave Murray and Adrian Smith and drummer Nicko McBrain.