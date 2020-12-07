The Twins parted ways with Eddie Rosario last week when they didn't tender a contract to the arbitration eligible six-year veteran.

Rosario would have cost the Twins $10 million or more on a one-year deal, and baseball's economy made him expendable, along with the development of rookie outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Brent Rooker.

On Monday, Rosario bid Twins fans farewell on his Instagram account (@e_rosario20):

"Today I would like to thank the Minnesota Twins Organization for the opportunity they provided me with for 10 years. I will always be grateful to the organization, it was a privilege to wear the Twins uniform and to be part of so many learning experiences and lessons on the field, some challenging but very rewarding for my development as a baseball player. I’ll take all of this with great affection in my heart. To all my teammates, a lot of admiration and respect, they know I love them. And to all my fans thank you very much for all your support and affection."