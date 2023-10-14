As a teen, Nadia Abuisnaineh would gather her sisters around a telescope to look at the sky.

Together they spent countless nights in their backyard sifting through light pollution and space dust to gaze up at stars and think about their place in the world. Now as a NASA ambassador and member of Minnesota's Muslim community, Abuisnaineh combined her passions to organize a solar eclipse prayer in Fridley's Commons Park on Saturday.

Dozens gathered, despite a forecast for clouds and rain. Kids ran and played on the playground nearby. Parents wrapped their hands around cups of hot chocolate, tea and coffee as they talked with each other. Prayer by Abdinasir Mahamud, an imam and teacher at the Tibyan Center for Quranic Sciences in Minneapolis, echoed across the park. And together, families donned eclipse sunglasses to catch a glimpse of the moon veiling parts of the sun.

Saturday's gathering was the first event of its kind for the area's Muslim community. Abuisnaineh said it's more essential now than before.

"We are commanded by God to look up at the sky. To think about the creation of the heavens and the Earth, about the universe and about the suns and stars. It's part of who we are," Abuisnaineh said. "And I feel like we're not engaged as much. It's just the natural consequence of not being outside as often. We're indoors all the time and we're not really engaged in nature."

Sarah Abuisnaineh remembers those nights of stargazing in the backyard with her older sister. She believes Nadia's passion for astronomy brought the siblings close and said it's beautiful to see her do the same for people in their community.

"Politically there's a lot of conflict. And seeing that Muslims are peaceful and living here, and seeing that we're praying and we're trying to have this beautiful event that really reflects on our religion, I think that's a beautiful way to demonstrate how our religion is a peaceful [one]," Abuisnaineh said. "Something like this is a reminder that we're all one. We're all fighting for the same cause and for the rights of humanity and the rights of Palestinians."

Jennah Fannoun drove to Missouri for the total eclipse in 2017, and was excited to hear about Saturday's community prayer. She said the gathering is important for many who are affected by the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"A lot of people here are Palestinian. The organizer's Palestinian. I am. So it's nice to just get together and feel connected," Fannoun said, adding that some plan to protest humanitarian concerns for the war. "We just want peace and nobody to be dying if they're just civilians — if they're just innocent people."

Nadia Abuisnaineh understands that many in the community are mourning the deaths of innocent people caught in the current conflict, adding that some cried during the opening prayer. Because the eclipse marks a time of reflection for the Muslim community, Abuisnaineh said Saturday's event was a timely reminder that not everything can be controlled.

"God is in full control, and it's for us to reflect upon that — to make prayer to him and call out to him and tell him — because we feel so helpless here in Minnesota," Abuisnaineh said.