Baked Ham and Pea Risotto

Serves 4.

Let the oven do all the work with this easy baked risotto. You can, if you prefer, add all of the risotto ingredients to the pan at the beginning, but I find adding the peas toward the end ensures that they're sweeter and more vibrant. Stirring through the Parmesan at the end makes the risotto just a bit creamier. The recipe is perfect for leftover Easter ham, but you can swap out the ham for chunks of cooked chicken and chunky mushroom slices if you want to change up this dish. From "Kitchen Sanctuary Quick and Easy," by Nicky Corbishley (Kyle Books, 2024).

• 1 1/2 c. Arborio rice

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper, plus more for serving

• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 1/4 tsp. celery salt

• 1 c. cooked ham chunks (or shredded ham hock)

• 3 c. chicken stock, heated

• 2/3 c. frozen peas

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place a lidded casserole dish in the oven to heat up.

Once the casserole dish is hot, remove from the oven and remove the lid (leave a dish towel on the lid so you don't accidentally pick up the hot lid).

Carefully add the rice to the dish, along with the oil, pepper, garlic, celery salt, ham and hot stock. Stir together, place the lid on the pan and put in the oven for 17 minutes.

Remove from the oven, add the peas, Parmesan and lemon juice and stir together. Place the lid back on and return to the oven for an additional 3 minutes, until the rice is tender.

Remove from the oven and give it a taste. Add a little more salt and pepper if needed (the level of saltiness depends on how salty your ham and stock are).

Serve the risotto topped with extra Parmesan, black pepper and fresh parsley.