Authorities have shut down the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 610 near the Hwy. 252 interchange in Brooklyn Park to investigate a fatal crash.
The wreck happened at about 5;20 a.m., the State Patrol said. No other details were immediately released.
Traffic was being diverted from eastbound Hwy. 610 to southbound Hwy. 252. The detour was expected to be in place for several hours, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
"Expect delays and find an alternative route," the State Patrol said.
