"Poor Things" struck it right with those little gold things in the first hour of the 96th Academy Awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.

As expected, the film — which takes place in a fantastical, wholly created world — was rewarded for it design elements, including its children's book-like sets. The first acting winner was also expected, when Da'Vine Joy Randolph completed her "The Holdovers" tour de triumph, taking home the supporting actress trophy. (If it seemed the other nominees in her category were unusually relaxed, it's probably because they knew they were not going to win.)

A few other early observations:

Red carpet champ

That would be Paul Giamatti. "The Holdovers" best actor nominee handled Laverne Cox's somewhat garbled questions beautifully, impressing the red carpet host with his use of the word "decorous," then enthusing to ABC host Julianne Hough about his "Holdovers" costars (including Randolph, whom he later escorted to the stage to pick up her Oscar) — all the while seeming every bit as calm and ready for fun as he claimed to be.

Worst way to begin an Oscars monolog

"It's going to be a long night," said Jimmy Kimmel, followed by "Is it a bumpy night already?" And, 28 minutes later, the evening's first award was finally presented.

She gives a good speech

We learned as her award was being presented that she wore her grandmother's glasses in "The Holdovers" and, in her speech, she said her mother was the one who suggested acting could be her destiny. Having won every pre-Oscar award and given a whole bunch of speeches, she went with gratitude for getting to be an actor. "I've always wanted to be different," she said as she accepted best supporting actress, but now, "I just want to be myself."

John Cena, who handed out the award for best costume design Sunday night, appears onstage naked save for an envelope. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked him to do a streaker bit, Cena hesitated. “The male body is not supposed to be funny,” Cena said. “Mine is,” Kimmel responded.

Rich things

The most eye-popping movie of the year did well in the early-evening craft categories, with "Poor Things" — set in a magical world that looks a bit like several places in Europe — winning for its production design, costumes and makeup.

One word is all it takes

Naked John Cena, who took the stage after a Kimmel bit that referenced the '70s incident when a (nude) streaker ran out on the Oscar stage during the ceremony, needed just one disgruntled word to get what may have been the evening's biggest laugh, at a point when we didn't know what award he was about to present: "Costumes."











