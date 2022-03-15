DULUTH — Authorities have identified a 19-year-old woman who was killed last week in Duluth's Endion neighborhood, and have charged a teenaged family member with her murder.

Karimah Phuly, who sustained stab wounds, was pronounced dead on the scene on Friday. A 15-year-old was taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center and, on Tuesday, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office charged him with second-degree homicide.

The Duluth Police Department responded a report that a man had been assaulted on the 1700 block of East Superior Street on Friday night — but cleared the scene after interviewing the man, who reportedly said he hadn't been assaulted. They were sent back to the same address on a medical call less than 10 minutes later and found Phuly unresponsive.

The teenager facing charges has not been named because he is a juvenile.