DULUTH – About 20 trucks with signs and flags supporting Donald Trump paraded by Mayor Emily Larson’s house Friday evening, days after she called the president a white supremacist and accused him of sowing division.

Ahead of Trump’s rally in Duluth on Wednesday, the mayor condemned Trump’s “message of hate and division” on a call with local and state Democratic officials.

“We have a white supremacist in the White House who cares only about himself, who says he is about law and order, but I can guarantee you is coming into my community, disregarding the laws of health and safety for Minnesotans,” Larson said on the call.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Larson said vehicles circled her neighborhood for 30 minutes Friday “in an attempt to bully and intimidate me.”

“Exercising free speech is one thing. Blocking access to emergency response for an entire neighborhood is another,” she wrote.

Since Friday, Larson said she received videos showing the same vehicles “yelling racist taunts and harassing others” at two different locations. She encouraged the public to report such behavior and noted that she didn’t see any women involved in the caravan honking, revving engines and flashing lights outside her house.

“This was simply another example to an attempt to utilize power to control a woman who, in their estimation, stepped out of line,” Larson wrote.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan on Monday wrote a tweet pointing to recent instances where activists surrounded the home of a Republican state senator and a DFL-endorsed candidate for a St. Paul House seat was filmed beating piñata effigies of the Minneapolis police union president and his journalist wife.

“A truck parade is not bullying,” Carnahan wrote. “Using the Mayor’s office to call Pres a White Supremacist is.”

The day after his Duluth visit, Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor has since urged those attending the rally to get tested for the virus. The city issued a statement Friday saying they expressed concerns about masking and social distancing ahead of the event that the campaign chose to ignore.