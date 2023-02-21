DULUTH — Jordan William Carter, described by witnesses as a father-figure to 3-year-old Cameron Gordon, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the child's 2020 death on Tuesday afternoon — a decision that hit heavily for families on both sides of the packed courtroom.

The verdict was delivered swiftly by St. Louis County Judge Theresa Neo, who heard the case in early January and last week took the written closing statements under advisement. Carter, who had waived his right to a jury trial, was immediately taken into custody; a sentencing date for the 32-year-old is still to be determined.

Cameron's mother Heather Bouchard cried quietly, and was comforted by her husband. She recently posted to Facebook that the verdict would come 900 days after her son's death.

"My heart hurts so bad every single day," she wrote. "I would do anything to have him back. But unfortunately it doesn't work that way. What I can do, though, is be his voice."

She did not have a comment after the verdict was read.

Cameron was in Carter's care on Sept. 4, 2020 when the boy was found unresponsive in his bedroom. The previous day, Cameron had fallen down the basement staircase. He later threw up twice and didn't eat much. Carter's mother Donna Goeb, a nurse, checked him for a concussion and, while Cameron was responsive, she advised Carter to keep an eye on him. The next day the boy seemed back to his high-energy self.

That evening, Carter sent Cameron off to clean his room and just more than 30 minutes later found him lying unconscious on the floor. Carter told authorities that he shook Cameron, splashed water on his face. The boy never regained consciousness — not at Essentia Health in Duluth, or Children's Hospital in Minneapolis where he was taken by life-flight.

Doctors said Cameron had suffered a traumatic brain injury and that bruising along his back was consistent with abuse.

In the defense's closing statement, Carter's attorney Eric J. Olson wrote that Carter was described — even by Bouchard — as a father-figure who built a railing after Cameron fell off the deck and eased the child's fear of water. Other witnesses said he was a good father to his own son and patient in his work with severely disabled adults.

"Does it make any sense whatsoever that a man with Mr. Carter's character and reputation for being calm and peaceful would live the first 30 and [a half] years of his life without ever committing a criminal act of violence, only to suddenly descend into a fit of homicidal violence against a child with whom he had, by all accounts, an excellent and loving relationship?" Olson wrote.

A medical expert for the defense said that Cameron's death was likely caused by pneumonia — which was rebuffed by the prosecution.

"Every doctor of every specialty in every medical facility that Cameron was at, found that the injuries to Cameron's brain and eyes were caused by an acceleration-deceleration force with a rotational component and that this is a force that is not found in nature," St. Louis County attorney Victoria Wanta wrote. "It does not occur accidentally."

Carter, who has spent two years on conditional release, took a deep breath as he walked into the courtroom. Once at his seat, he put his elbows on the table and lowered his head.

Members of his family audibly wept as the verdict was delivered.

"Oh my god, this isn't happening," Goeb wailed.

Wanda Crittenden, the grandmother of Carter's son, was angry about the verdict and described Carter as a good father.

His attorney did not comment.

Bouchard's family, some wearing sweatshirts with #justiceforcameron on the front, gathered on the fifth floor of the courthouse.

"Justice is finally served, after two and a half years," said Joseph Bouchard, who described himself as Cameron's grandfather — until he was corrected.

"His papa," he said.