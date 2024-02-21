DULUTH — A 70-year-old Duluth man died from his injuries after he was hit by a car while walking on West Skyline Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Kenneth Bickel was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department. The driver of the vehicle was traveling west, according to the initial investigation, and showed no sign of impairment. The incident is under investigation.
Police officers responded to the call along the city's scenic Skyline Parkway and West Fifth Street at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. This scenic stretch of road, which curves along the city's peak, is a popular one for pedestrians and bicyclists.
