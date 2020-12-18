DULUTH – A 30-year-old Duluth man was arrested this week on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year.

Duluth police said the child was found unresponsive at a home in the city's eastern Lakeside neighborhood on Sept. 4 and was flown to a Minneapolis hospital due to the severity of the child's injuries. The 3-year-old died two days later.

"Based upon the suspicious nature of the child's injuries, the Duluth Police Department Sex Crimes Child Neglect Unit and Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation," the department said in a news release. "Investigators learned the child was in the care of the mother's fiancé at the time of injury."

On Tuesday the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

On Thursday the suspect was arrested, and he remained at the St. Louis County Jail on Friday morning.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before formal charges are filed.

