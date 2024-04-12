A female was fatally stabbed early Friday in downtown Duluth, officials said.

The attack occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 1st Street, police said.

In response to the "sounds of gunshots and a possible stabbing," officers found the female had been stabbed in the neck, according to police. She was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital and soon pronounced dead, a police statement read.

Police have yet to identify the female or say whether she was an adult or a minor.

A short time later, a male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and left against medical advice, police said.

"It is unknown if this male is related to the original incident," police said in a follow-up statement.

No arrests have been announced in either the stabbing or the shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident is encourage to call police at 218-730-5050.



