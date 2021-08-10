DULUTH – An Edina-based marketing company has been selected to promote Duluth tourism to the region and the world in a departure from nearly a century of local efforts to attract visitors.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said Tuesday that Bellmont Partners is "the right fit for right now" as the city looks to rebound from the pandemic and grow its $780 million tourism economy.

"Their vision for Duluth is fresh and dynamic and deeply engaging," Larson said.

The Duluth City Council will take up the proposed $1.8 million contract with Bellmont and their partner, Lawrence & Shiller, on Monday.

The company was chosen from more than two dozen applicants — five of which were based in Duluth — after the city put out a call for services earlier this year.

Larson said Visit Duluth will still be asked to provide convention and event promotion, a sliver of their role over the past 85 years, in a contract worth $400,000.

Visit Duluth CEO Anna Tanski said she was talking with the nonprofit's board on Tuesday afternoon and that a statement would be forthcoming.

Residents unhappy with the decision to outsource tourism marketing services took to the city's Facebook page as Larson made her announcement. Former Visit Duluth spokesperson Maarja Anderson Hewitt wrote: "So you're going to eliminate Duluth jobs and send tourism tax dollars to the Twin Cities?"

Larson said the "departure from the norm is significant" but that an outside voice can help expand the city's reach.

"Choosing a new approach is not about what is lacking ... it is about what is possible," she said.

Bellmont has worked in the past with Explore Minnesota, South Dakota tourism and the Mall of America and promises a data-driven approach to building Duluth's brand.

"This is a dream assignment," partner Shelli Lissick said in an interview Tuesday. "We are longtime visitors and have spent a lot of time there and absolutely love the city. This is about elevating Duluth."

Larson also announced Tuesday the city will create a tourism, arts and culture position paid for with tourism tax dollars. That person would be responsible for annual tourism tax applications and represent the city's interests in the tourism industry.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496