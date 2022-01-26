A driver collided with a semitrailer truck near St. Cloud early Wednesday and was killed, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Hwy. 10 and 30th Avenue in Rice, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
Frank E. Eshun, 41, was heading south on 30th in his car and collided with a semi traveling west on Hwy. 10. Eshun did not survive.
The truck driver, Carlos A. Auqiuilla, 45, of Coon Rapids, was not hurt.
The patrol has yet to saw which driver had the right of way at the intersection.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings hire Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager
With Adofo-Mensah in place, the Vikings will quickly turn their attention to finding Mike Zimmer's replacement as head coach.
Randball
As Vikings turn to coaching search, Childress describes his hiring process
With a GM reportedly in place, the focus now turns to head coach. Childress, hired in 2006, takes us through what the process was like for him.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 22, cloudy and windy
The wind chill advisory for the metro area is over, but there's a chance of drifting snow. We may see scattered snow showers Thursday.
Local
Biden admin. cancels leases for copper-nickel mine near Boundary Waters
The move likely kills the project, but Twin Metals vows to fight the decision.
Business
Bremer Bank will open a branch on Lake Street in space damaged in 2020 riots
The branch is one of a couple new banking options in the works for the Phillips neighborhood.