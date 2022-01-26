A driver collided with a semitrailer truck near St. Cloud early Wednesday and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Hwy. 10 and 30th Avenue in Rice, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Frank E. Eshun, 41, was heading south on 30th in his car and collided with a semi traveling west on Hwy. 10. Eshun did not survive.

The truck driver, Carlos A. Auqiuilla, 45, of Coon Rapids, was not hurt.

The patrol has yet to saw which driver had the right of way at the intersection.