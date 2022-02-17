A two-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin left one of the drivers dead and two other people injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday south of Knapp in Dunn County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

One of vehicles "failed to negotiate a curve ... overcorrected and entered the opposite lane," a patrol statement read.

The driver who died is a 57-year-old woman from nearby Elmwood. Authorities have yet to release her identity or the names and conditions of those injured.