Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after a finding a man with gunshot wounds Saturday.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of E. Franklin Avenue about 11 a.m. and found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Emergency workers transported him to HCMC for treatment. So far, investigators believe the shooting began outside a residential building near Franklin Avenue. after an altercation between two men who know each other.
MPD forensic scientists collected evidence from the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Local
