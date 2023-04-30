A driver of a semi truck died in rural St. Louis County on Saturday afternoon after he missed a curve on the road, lost control and his vehicle caught fire.

Xavier Ryan Henderson, 31, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was driving north on Hwy. 53 in New Independence Township just before 1 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. He "was unable to negotiate the curve," at the junction with Hwy. 33, at which point his truck, which was hauling a tanker, left the road.

The truck overturned and ignited; several agencies responded to the blaze, including the St. Louis County Sheriff Department and nearby fire services.

A spokesman for the State Patrol said no more information was available and that an investigation into the incident was open.