The family has identified a second young man killed in an Orono car crash over the weekend that also killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko.

On Monday morning, a relative said that 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, of Maple Grove, also died in the crash.

According to Orono police, the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Saturday near 3120 North Shore Drive, which runs along Crystal Bay in Lake Minnetonka.

Schuneman was in the front passenger seat and died at the scene. Police said Motzko was in the back seat and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.

Chief Correy Farniok identified both victims Monday and the 51-year-old driver as Orono resident James David Blue. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries after Farniok said he was ejected from the vehicle. Blue wasn't wearing a seat belt but the two victims were.

"As of right now we don't know what his condition is, but he is still hospitalized," Farniok said in an interview Monday.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. Police said in the Sunday news release that "alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors." Farnoik said once toxicology results and crash reconstruction are complete, the department will consider related charges for Blue.

"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees," police added.

On Monday around 1:20 a.m., Hockey Minnesota tweeted that it had "Just learned Sam Schuneman was in the vehicle with Mack and has passed as well. Thoughts and prayers to his family & the @MNSpecialHockey community as well!"

Schuneman sister, Maggie Schuneman, said in a Facebook post Monday morning that her "little brother passed away over the weekend."

"I've been incredibly blessed to have you as my brother for the last 22 years. Even though our time together was cut short, I'm beyond thankful for every moment we shared together and I can't wait to see you again some day. Love you brother," wrote brother Luke Schuneman in an emotion Instagram post.

According to Sam Schuneman's Facebook page, he graduated from the University of St. Thomas in December 2019.

Motzko, of Deephaven, graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 school year at Minnetonka after his father was hired as Gophers coach.

Bob Motzko posted a message on Twitter Sunday evening: "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid. Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero!"

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Randy Johnson contributed to this report.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751