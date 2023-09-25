A driver hit and killed a woman in Coon Rapids before dawn last week, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on NW. 85th Avenue near the railroad tracks, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorist was heading west on 85th Avenue when he struck the woman, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver was uninjured and was cooperating with law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office said.

The identities of the woman and the motorist have yet to be released.