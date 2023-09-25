A driver hit and killed a woman in Coon Rapids before dawn last week, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on NW. 85th Avenue near the railroad tracks, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The motorist was heading west on 85th Avenue when he struck the woman, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The driver was uninjured and was cooperating with law enforcement, the Sheriff's Office said.
The identities of the woman and the motorist have yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
2-vehicle western Wisconsin crash involving Twin Cities driver leaves other motorist dead
The collision occurred late Saturday afternoon in St. Croix County.
North Metro
Driver hits, kills woman in Coon Rapids before dawn
The crash occurred on NW. 85th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said.
Local
Somali prime minister inspires hope during historic visit to Minnesota
Hamza Abdi Barre urged people to fight against Al-Shabab in this first visit by a sitting prime minister from Somalia.
Local
'It's probably not going to be another COVID': U seeks to improve models ahead of next outbreak
Projects funded by a $17 million grant include studying human behavior to pinpoint how it affects an outbreak.
South Metro
Dakota County reverses direction on applying for grant to turn Eagan hotel into homeless shelter
More than 100 people showed up at a Dakota County Board meeting Tuesday, most opposing the shelter idea.