A driver died in a two-vehicle collision in Forest Lake, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 35 near Hwy. 8, the State Patrol said Monday.
The patrol identified the driver who died as 60-year-old Alexis H. Covey, of Forest Lake. The patrol said Covey did not have on her seat belt.
Covey swerved in her car and struck the rear of the other car, the patrol said. Both vehicles rolled over and ended up in the median.
Covey was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul but did not survive, according to the patrol.
The other motorist, 45-year-old Gina M. Olson, of Hugo, was not hurt.
