A motorist navigating an icy freeway ramp in downtown Minneapolis lost control of her vehicle and died after sliding into a bridge pillar.
The driver was heading west on Hiawatha Avenue and accessing the ramp to northbound Interstate 35W at about 10:15 p.m. Monday when she slid over the guard rail and struck the bridge, the State Patrol said.
The patrol has not released the name of the driver, but said she's a 56-year-old woman from Minneapolis.
