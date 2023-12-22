A woman crashed her pickup truck in southern Minnesota and died, officials said Friday.
The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday about 17 miles south of Rochester on County Road 4 in Sumner Township, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver, 27-year-old Jessica Nicole Aspenwall, of nearby Wykoff, was dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Aspenwall was heading west on County Road 4, went off the road and crashed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials have yet to say how she lost control of her vehicle.
